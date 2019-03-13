BERMBACH, Anna Maria Barbara: Passed away on January 31, 2019, at the age of 85 at Purdy Pavillion, UBC Hospital. Barb was born on March 23, 1933 in Penticton, BC to Harry and Martha Bermbach. She taught elementary school in the Burnaby School District for 35. In particular, Barb enjoyed teaching art and was an accomplished artist herself. Over the years Barb traveled widely throughout Europe, North America and Central and South America. As befitted her kind and caring spirit, she sponsored a child in El Salvador, keeping in regular contact with the family and even visiting them there. Friendship was of utmost importance to Barb and she had a large and varied circle of friends throughout her life. She will be missed by her family, and by her many friends and acquaintances. Barb is survived by her younger brother Bernie Bermbach and her nieces Nicole and Tavia. A Funeral Mass was held at St. Mark's Church in Vancouver on February 9. In keeping with her wishes, Barb's final resting place will be alongside her mother at Penticton's Lakeview Cemetery. Barb had a deep and abiding faith and the Catholic Church was a very important part of her life. She was a long-standing member of St. Mark's Parish in Vancouver and considered its congregation as family. Please consider a donation to St. Mark's Parish in Vancouver, BC in her honour. Donations can be made online through St. Mark's website (http://www.stmarksparishvancouver.ca/). Condolences may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary