BORN, Arthur "Art" Henry: Art went to be with the Lord on March 15, 2019 at the age of 79 years. He is survived by his loving sons, Vincent (Giuseppina) and Chad (Lori), and seven grandchildren. Art was sadly predeceased by his wife Linda in 2013. A private family celebration of Art's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada, www.alzheimer.ca. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Mar. 23, 2019