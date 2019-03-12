Home

Everden Rust Funeral Services & Crematorium
1910 Windsor Rd.
Kelowna, BC V1Y 4R5
(250) 860-6440
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Ann's Catholic Church
1296 Main St
Penticton, BC
View Map
Aurelio Dos Santos Ramos DIAS


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Aurelio Dos Santos Ramos DIAS Obituary
DIAS, Aurelio Dos Santos Ramos: 1958 - 2019. Passed away peacefully at Kelowna General Hospital on Monday, March 4th, 2019 at the age of 60. Aurelio will be lovingly remembered by his children, Ashley-Marie and Madison Dias; mother, Lucilia; brother, Jimmy; nephews, Mathew, Nicholas; aunt, Teresa; cousin, Victor; Celeste, beloved friends and coworkers. A funeral service in memory of Aurelio will be held on Tuesday, March 12th, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Church (1296 Main St., Penticton), officiated by Father Rex Velmonte. Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery with a reception after at the St. Ann's Church Hall. In lieu of flowers, those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Aurelio to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Mar. 12, 2019
