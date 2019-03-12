|
|
DIAS, Aurelio Dos Santos Ramos: 1958 - 2019. Passed away peacefully at Kelowna General Hospital on Monday, March 4th, 2019 at the age of 60. Aurelio will be lovingly remembered by his children, Ashley-Marie and Madison Dias; mother, Lucilia; brother, Jimmy; nephews, Mathew, Nicholas; aunt, Teresa; cousin, Victor; Celeste, beloved friends and coworkers. A funeral service in memory of Aurelio will be held on Tuesday, March 12th, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Church (1296 Main St., Penticton), officiated by Father Rex Velmonte. Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery with a reception after at the St. Ann's Church Hall. In lieu of flowers, those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Aurelio to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Mar. 12, 2019