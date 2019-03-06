Resources More Obituaries for Beverley ESTEPHAN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Beverley Grace ESTEPHAN

ESTEPHAN, Beverley Grace: July 18, 1935 - February 10, 2019. It is with the utmost immense heartbreak that we announce the passing of Beverley Grace Estephan (nee Gale) on Sunday, February 10th, 2019. Beverley was born on Thursday July 18th, 1935 in Calgary, Alberta to Grace and Leonard Gale. The family moved to Edmonton for Beverley's formative years, where she eventually met a new immigrant from Lebanon, Afif (John) Estephan. The couple had three children, all born in Edmonton, where the young family remained, until, after vacationing in the sunny Okanagan a number of times, they decided to make it their home, and in 1967 moved to Kelowna, B.C. Together Bev and John conceived of their store John's Men's Wear, which they operated on Bernard Avenue in downtown Kelowna for 25 years. Beverley was an astute business woman, running the day-to-day operations of the store, from accounting to stock ordering. It was well known that she had an unmatched skill for choosing just the right tie to go with the suit. She worked full time, all while being the chief cook and bottle washer at home. And a talented cook she was, joining a gourmet supper club which showcased her culinary skills. Retirement after 25 years of full-time store-keeping brought well-deserved rewards. It finally allowed Bev and John the opportunity to take some of the far-flung trips they were unable to take while running their business. France, Spain, Turkey, Egypt, Scotland, Ireland, Australia, and Eastern Canada, among others, were just some of their exciting destinations. Bev was a voracious reader, often finishing a book in a day or two; an impeccable housekeeper of the more than 6 homes that she and John either renovated or built from the ground up; a long-term dedicated volunteer for both Meals on Wheels and the Kelowna Food Bank. Her greatest passion, apart from her beloved family (okay, and clothes, shoes, jewellery, chocolate, and a double tall, one pump vanilla, non-fat latte!) was for the game of bridge, for which she earned a high level of "Master" status - no small feat. But above ALL else, she was the most loving, tender, sweet, intelligent, and good-natured Mum her three children could ever have hoped to be blessed with. A genuine soft soul with a profound love for her babies, and for her babies' babies - her five absolutely adored grandchildren. This was a woman who was truly the "glue", the calming force, the tried and patient member of the family. There are simply not enough glowing words to describe her or her quiet and unconditional love. Beverley is survived by her husband of nearly 60 years, Afif (John), daughters Rene (husband Brian) and Sheila, and son Ab (wife Michelle), and by grandchildren Malcolm and Jenna (Rene), Mason (Sheila), and Ellison and Isabel (Ab). She is going to be missed beyond words, and cherished in our hearts forever more. She is our angel - always was, always will be. Heartfelt thanks to the staff in the Grouse Residence at Glenmore Lodge. Your love was truly felt. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to please donate to the Alzheimer Society of British Columbia in honour of Beverley, to help find the cure for dementia sooner than later. Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Mar. 6, 2019