HAGBLOM, Bruce Gunnar: Bruce Gunnar Hagblom of Kelowna passed away peacefully on April 4, 2019 at Kelowna General Hospital at the age of 76. Bruce will be missed by his wife Yvonne of 55 years, their 3 children Jen, Sue (Dale Strymecki), David (Kara), and his 6 grandchildren, Cassie, Stephanie, Tessa, Danielle, Erik, and Yvaine. His family was a central part of his life and he worked hard to provide for them, and he loved to tease his grandchildren with his dry sense of humor. Bruce was predeceased by his parents Gunnar and Hilma, and his sister Edith. He is survived by his sister Sylvia (Paul Pierron), and numerous in-laws, nieces, and nephews. Bruce moved his family from Coquitlam, BC, where he was born and raised, to Kelowna in 1981. His intelligence and acute business sense helped Bruce and Yvonne start and successfully run the following businesses throughout the years: BC Belting, Five H Sales, The Rite Connection, and DSC Sales until days before his passing. He was passionate about providing exceptional customer service and he built long standing relationships in the Industrial Belting & Hose industry throughout Western Canada. Bruce loved hunting and fishing, and he was an avid golfer with a long-standing membership at the Kelowna Golf and Country Club. Bruce's family would like to express thanks to the doctors and nurses at Kelowna General Hospital that provided care for him in his final days. At his request, there will not be a formal service. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 10:00 am - 12:30 pm at the Springfield Funeral Home Family Center, 2020 Springfield Rd, Kelowna, BC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Canadian Red Cross, www.redcross.ca or the BC SPCA, www.spca.bc.ca. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Apr. 12, 2019