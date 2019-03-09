Home

POWERED BY

Services
First Memorial Funeral Services - Kelowna
1211 Sutherland Ave
Kelowna, BC V1Y5Y2
(250) 762-2299
For more information about
Calvin Green
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Calvin Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Calvin Seabury Green


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Calvin Seabury Green Obituary
Green, Calvin Seabury: Of Kelowna, passed away on at the age of 86 years. Survived by his three sons, Donald (Sharon), Michael, Steve (Helena) and also five grandchildren: Teri, Calvin, Rebecca, Sydney and Blake. Interment Services will take place in Collingwood Ontario. In lieu of flowers, friends who so wish may make memorial donations to the Children's Sunshine Foundation or the S.P.C.A in memory of Mr. Green. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.firstmemorialfuneralkelowna.com. Arrangements entrusted with First Memorial Funeral Services, Kelowna. 250-762-2299.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now