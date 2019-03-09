|
|
Green, Calvin Seabury: Of Kelowna, passed away on at the age of 86 years. Survived by his three sons, Donald (Sharon), Michael, Steve (Helena) and also five grandchildren: Teri, Calvin, Rebecca, Sydney and Blake. Interment Services will take place in Collingwood Ontario. In lieu of flowers, friends who so wish may make memorial donations to the Children's Sunshine Foundation or the S.P.C.A in memory of Mr. Green. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.firstmemorialfuneralkelowna.com. Arrangements entrusted with First Memorial Funeral Services, Kelowna. 250-762-2299.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Mar. 9, 2019