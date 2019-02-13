SLADE, Caroline Evelyn (Button): July 13th, 1940 - February 2nd, 2019. A loving wife, mother, nan, great-grandmother, sister, friend. Button passed away peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus on February 2nd, 2019 at Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice in Kamloops. She will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by her children and their spouses: Lori and John, Cori, Scott and Robyn, her brothers and their wives: Bill and Diane, Gerry and Gloria. She will also be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by her six grandchildren and their spouses and thirteen great-grandchildren; Brandon and Teegan (Macy), Josh and Erin (Soleil, Axel, Fyodor), Nolan and Lindsay (Anneka, Madolyn, Maksim), Andrea, Shane and Colleen (Emmitt, Aubrey, Windsor, Calder), Jared and Aimee (Faith, Mason). She is survived by extended family members, including many nieces, nephews and dear friends near and far. Button was predeceased by her parents James and Viola, her husband Doug and her 2nd husband Adam. She was also recently predeceased by her loving sister Flo. Button was born in Vancouver and along with her siblings, was raised on Sea Island. It was there that she met the love of her life, Doug. They were married on May 2nd, 1958, and settled in Richmond. In 1968 they moved their young family to Ladner where they lived for many happy years. Doug and Button were devoted to their family and provided unwavering love and support, which continues to live on through their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sadly, Doug passed away in 1993. Button eventually settled in Kelowna. In 2003, she married her 2nd husband Adam; she was predeceased by him in 2007. Button relocated to Kamloops in March, 2018 to be closer to her family. While her time spent in Kamloops was much shorter than her family would have hoped for, it was filled with many happy times spent together. The family expresses their heartfelt appreciation for the wonderful care Button received from Royal Inland Hospital staff during her brief stay there. During the last months of her life our Mom/Nan/GG was lovingly cared for and surrounded by the amazing staff and volunteers of Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice, for which Button's family is truly thankful and grateful beyond measure. You are all angels! A celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, February 16th at First Baptist Church, 454 Columbia St, Kamloops. In lieu of flowers, donations to Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice are gratefully appreciated. UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN. Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary