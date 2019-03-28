EGGERT, Chuck "Charlie": Passed away on October 7th, 2018 at his home in Penticton, BC, surrounded by his family and his beloved dogs. Chuck lived a very full life as a systems design engineer and avid outdoorsman. His career took him from Alberta to the Middle East but his dream was always to settle in the Okanagan to help his brother, Bill with his vineyard and winery. He was an avid skier and volunteered with the Apex ski patrol for over 20 years. He was fond of showing people "short cuts" on the mountain and spent much of his time skiing in the trees. He also loved his volunteer work with the Children's Festival and the Kiwanis Music Festival. He was a superb family man who helped homeschool his children and fostered a love of music and learning in both of them. In lieu of flowers, his wife, Anne and his children Allan and Lily would be honoured if donations were made to the BC Cancer Agency in Kelowna where Chuck received exceptional care. There will be a celebration of Chuck's life at 1pm on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at the Apex Mountain Ski Resort volunteer ski patrol cabin. Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary