Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Bethel Church
Penticton, BC
HASKINS, Colleen Carol: 1938 - 2019. On April 5, 2019 surrounded by her loving husband, daughter and family, singing Great is Thy Faithfulness, Colleen Haskins (nee Corrigan) breathed her last breath on earth and woke up in glory in the presence of her Lord. She is celebrated and mourned by her husband of 59 years, Bob Haskins; children Michael Haskins, Paul (Faye) Haskins, Karyn (Jason) Holinaty, Joel (Lara) Haskins, and honourary son Michael Murray; grandchildren Samuel, Gabriel, Liam, Silas, Teigan, Sydney, Christopher and Avery; as well as many beautiful friends and extended family. She has left a heritage and a legacy that will impact our lives and future generations. Love God. Love others. Openly and freely, LOVE. A celebration of Colleen's life will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Bethel Church, Penticton, BC. To send condolences please visit www.providencefuneralhomes.com.
