GREENWALD, Constantin "Con": Con passed away on March 18, 2019 at the age of 93. He was predeceased by his wife, Ilse; brothers Jake, Jack, Peter and Alvis Greenwald; and sisters Pauline Gamble, Katherine Scharf, Mary Roblin and Regina Atrens. Con is survived by sisters Edith Christiansen and Delphine (Michael) Stone; and numerous nieces and nephews. Prayers will be held at 7:30 pm on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at St. Charles Garnier Catholic Church, 3645 Benvoulin Road, Kelowna, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 am on Friday, March 29, 2019 with Father Bart van Roijen officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com/obituaries/greenwald-constantin-con/.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Mar. 26, 2019