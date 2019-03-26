Home

POWERED BY

Services
Springfield Funeral Home
2020 Springfield Road
Kelowna, BC V1Y 5V8
250-860-7077
Prayer Service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
7:30 PM
St. Charles Garnier Catholic Church
3645 Benvoulin Road
Kelowna, BC
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Charles Garnier Catholic Church
3645 Benvoulin Road
Kelowna, BC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Constantin GREENWALD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Constantin "Con" GREENWALD

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Constantin "Con" GREENWALD Obituary
GREENWALD, Constantin "Con": Con passed away on March 18, 2019 at the age of 93. He was predeceased by his wife, Ilse; brothers Jake, Jack, Peter and Alvis Greenwald; and sisters Pauline Gamble, Katherine Scharf, Mary Roblin and Regina Atrens. Con is survived by sisters Edith Christiansen and Delphine (Michael) Stone; and numerous nieces and nephews. Prayers will be held at 7:30 pm on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at St. Charles Garnier Catholic Church, 3645 Benvoulin Road, Kelowna, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 am on Friday, March 29, 2019 with Father Bart van Roijen officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com/obituaries/greenwald-constantin-con/.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Springfield Funeral Home
Download Now