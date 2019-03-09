ABERNETHY, David: July 17, 1933 - February 27, 2019. The Family of David Abernethy sadly announces his passing on February 27, 2019. He died peacefully with two of his sons, Dan and Ian by his side. He is predeceased by his Wife and sweet lass Nettie in 2007, his parents John and Rosetta, sister Helen, and twin brother George. He will be dearly missed by sons Rick (Ruth), Dan (Cheryl), Doug (Karen), Ian (Sherri), his Grandchildren, Heather (Wayne), Daniel, Christopher and his sister Morag (Bob). Dad was born in Glasgow, Scotland and immigrated to Canada with his family in 1949 settling in Winnipeg, Manitoba. He had a long and successful career with Manitoba Hydro retiring to Penticton, B.C. in 1988. He and Mom had a wonderful life in Penticton and enjoyed their years together. Unfortunately, due to health issues Dad was unable to live independently and moved into an Assisted Living Facility and finally The Ponderosa Lodge in Kamloops, B.C. where his son Dan could be close by. The Family would like to thank Dr. Bates and all the staff at The Ponderosa for all the wonderful care they provided Dad. You are all true angels. Drake Cremation & Funeral Services, 250-377-8225. Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary