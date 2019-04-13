CANAVAN, David: April 26, 1952 - March 10, 2019. David left England and came to Canada in 1980, working in the trucking industry as a heavy duty mechanic, he will be remembered for his excellent work at D & I Septic and previously at Central Valley Trucking in Kelowna, BC and Heavyquip sales in Surrey, BC. David leaves his children Terry, Tony and April and his five grandchildren, his six sisters and three brothers still in UK and also Dawn and Burmese Max. He lived in the Okanagan with his extended family Barry and Sue and their children and many animals. Dave aka Caveman loved the outdoors hunting and camping, LOVED the Canucks and loved his family and friends. He will be missed by many throughout BC and England A celebration of life will be held from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM on 2019-05-04 at Dave's extended family property, 3330 Old Vernon Road, Kelowna, BC, Canada. Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary