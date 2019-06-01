KAMPE, David Edward: August 15, 1941- May 8, 2019. The family, friends, colleagues, and community of David Edward Kampe are celebrating 77 years of his life. He was a man of determination. He was a thoughtful, strategic thinker with a witty sense of humour. He cherished the simple things in life: trips to local fruit stands for fresh Okanagan vegetables and fruit, the companionship of his dogs, the sound of children playing, listening to laughter and excitement on his fishing trips, and the peaceful view from his chair in his beach house. In the end, the most satisfying part of life was in his generosity to make the world a better place- his legacy; philanthropy. He is predeceased by his mother Bertha Kampe and father Walter Kampe, sisters Lorna and Isabel. He is remembered by his brother Victor & Kathleen Kampe, niece Vickie & Minas, and nephew Todd & Anona and 5 great nieces and nephews; many loyal friends, employees, colleagues, and his beloved community of Penticton. The family expresses our gratitude to Dr. John Surkan, Dr. Gregory Dueck and the many other oncologists, physicians, nurses, physiotherapists, and health care professionals involved in providing care. Their excellence in service inspired his generosity. A Celebration of Life will be held 1:00pm on June 23, 2019 at the Penticton Trade and Convention Center 273 Power Street. In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to "Penticton Secondary Schools Bursary and Scholarship Foundation" (mailing address at158 Eckhardt Avenue East, Penticton B.C., V2A 1Z3. Registered charity number:890405244RR0001.) Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary