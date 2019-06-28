CONWAY, Deena: Deena passed away peaceful 16 days shy of her 92 birthday on June 24, 2019. Deena has always been proud of being born and raised in Penticton and of being part of the frontier families. She was a 1949 Peach Festival Princess and a co-founder of Teen Town. Deena's wonderful artistic abilities helped her design ladies garments for the Hudson Bay Company in Vancouver before returning to Penticton to marry Kevin Crusher Conway and become a wonderful mother to four children. In 1970, the family moved to North Vancouver and after 25 years of fun times there, Deena and Kevin retired back to Penticton, soon followed by their adult children and grandchildren. Deena continued to enjoy artistic endeavours and became an accomplished painter. She was also renowned for her beautiful knitted children sweaters. Deena will be dearly missed by children Pat (Shannon), Linda, Noreen (Rod), Kevin John and granddaughters Casey (Julian), Kim (Taylor), Bre, Spence, Quinn and Chantelle along with many loving family and friends. There will be no service by request. Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on June 28, 2019