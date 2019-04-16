BROWNLIE, Denise Sigrid: Passed away peacefully on April 7, 2019 at the age of 80 years. She is survived by her long time partner Joan Richie; her son Douglas Oke; her daughter Cathy Oke Rensing (Kim) and a chosen family of loving supportive friends. Especially, Denise thanks Lin Schierling, Laila and Elvlin Isaak; Louise McKenzie; Lois Moss and Roberta Withers for their kindness. Not to be forgotten the comfort of many cats and "grand-cats" who were part of Denise's extended family over the years. "You broke the cage and flew" wrote the poet Rumi long ago. Denise's cage closed in during decades of living with MS. But even when home-bound, her mind flew free as she followed her love of books; of CBC Radio; and watched the urban wildlife that drew close to her home on the edge of Fascieux Creek. In earlier years, Denise was an English teacher at Kelowna Secondary School, and an enthusiastic member of the birding group of Kelowna Naturalists' Club. In the Okanagan, she kept year-lists, life-lists and enjoyed the fun of "twitching" (travelling with other birders in search of the rare birds that sometimes fly into our valley). Denise found a spiritual home and life long friends within the community of the Unitarian Fellowship of Kelowna. There will be a gathering Saturday May 4, 2019 at 2:30 pm at the Unitarian Fellowship, 1310 Bertram Avenue to celebrate the life of Denise Brownlie. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.firstmemorialfuneralkelowna.com Arrangements entrusted to First Memorial Kelowna, BC 250-762-2299. Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary