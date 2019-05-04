|
|
BROMMELAND, Dennis: 1936 - 2019. Dennis passed away on April 28, 2019 at the age of 82 years. He will be remembered tenderly by his loving wife of 44 years, June; his brother, Gordon (Betty) Brommeland; his son, Barry (Vicki) Brommeland; daughter, Lori (Tom) Richardson; grandsons, Matthew and Joshua; nephew, Shane (Catherine) Lang; sister in law, Jennifer (Fraser) Ritchie and brother in law, Peter Martin. In lieu of flowers, those wanting to honour his memory can make donations to the SPCA or your favourite charity. A Memorial Service will take place Tuesday, May 7, 2019 - 1:00 p.m. at Valley Congregational Church, 4312 Black Sage Road, Oliver, BC. Condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on May 4, 2019