Jebbink, Derk (Dick) Willem: March 19, 1928 - February 2, 2019. It is with sorrow that we announce the passing of Derk Jebbink on Saturday February 2, 2019, age 90 years. Missing him are his loving children Peter Jebbink (Rosemarie), Ortillia Aleida (Lydia) Steeves (Ron), Josephine Ann (Jo-Anne) Lane (Chris), Richard William Jebbink (Cheryl), Carolyne Whenham (Blair); ten grand-children, and one great grand-child. He was predeceased by his wife of sixty-six years Dina (Ine) Jebbink and parents. In lieu of flowers, a donation to COPE Service Dogs (www.copedogs.org) would be appreciated. For Obituary, please visit www.TubmanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Feb. 12, 2019