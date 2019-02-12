Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Derk Jebbink
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derk Willem (Dick) Jebbink


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Derk Willem (Dick) Jebbink Obituary
Jebbink, Derk (Dick) Willem: March 19, 1928 - February 2, 2019. It is with sorrow that we announce the passing of Derk Jebbink on Saturday February 2, 2019, age 90 years. Missing him are his loving children Peter Jebbink (Rosemarie), Ortillia Aleida (Lydia) Steeves (Ron), Josephine Ann (Jo-Anne) Lane (Chris), Richard William Jebbink (Cheryl), Carolyne Whenham (Blair); ten grand-children, and one great grand-child. He was predeceased by his wife of sixty-six years Dina (Ine) Jebbink and parents. In lieu of flowers, a donation to COPE Service Dogs (www.copedogs.org) would be appreciated. For Obituary, please visit www.TubmanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Feb. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.