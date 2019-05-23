|
COBURN, Dolores Marguerite: April 26, 1932 - May 16, 2019. It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Dolores Coburn on May 15 surrounded by family. Dolores is survived by loving husband of 67 years, Patrick; daughters, Tracy Coburn and Margaret Wilson; son, David Coburn; grandchildren, Nicholas Kapoustin, Haven Smith and sister, Bonnie Thompson of Cochrane, Alberta. Dolores was predeceased by her son, Michael Coburn in 2007. She will be greatly missed by family and friends. A Memorial Mass will take place Saturday, May 25, 2019 10:30 a.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 1298 Main Street, Penticton, with reception to follow. Condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on May 23, 2019