Elderton, Donald Robert: Gone Golfing. Don passed away peacefully on May 24, 2019, at the age of 93 years. He is survived by his loving family, wife of 67 years Shirley; daughters, Patti, Joni and Donna; sons in law, Dave, Robin, Terry; and the lights of his life, grandchildren, Brad, Ryan (Leah), Sara (Matt); great grandchildren, Ryder and Slade and many more extended family and friends. Don was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba on February 19, 1926, to Johanna and Rowland Elderton. He had five brothers, Rowland, Frank, Gordon, Sidney and George who passed away in his early childhood, he also had one sister, Eileen. The family moved to Vancouver in 1936 and Don enlisted in the Army in 1944 at the tender age of seventeen. He loved sports and participated in many, his first loves being golf and hockey. Don the (Candy Man) played golf for several years with his buddy's Sid, Tim and Len, then retired to Penticton in 1992 where he played golf at Twin Lakes and hockey (Elder # 74) for the men's over 55 league for 20+ years. He loved to take his family on hikes, camping and skiing. Don was a kind, gentle, thoughtful person with a great sense of humour and we will all miss him very much. By request there will be no service, but if desired donations can be made to the S.P.C.A. in memory of his beloved companions Buffy and Jen. Condolences/memories can be shared at www.everdenrust.com