Resources More Obituaries for Doug CROWLEY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Doug CROWLEY

1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers CROWLEY, Doug: 1948 - 2019. On March 9th, 2019 at the age of 70. Doug is survived by his wife Sharon and their 3 sons Kevin, Jeff and Cory in addition to four sisters Lois, Evelyn, Margaret and Sharon. He will be missed by all of his grandchildren Brooklyn, Lincoln, Jaden, Mya, Seth and Zoe in addition to his many nieces and nephews as well as extended family. He is predeceased in death by his parents John and Hazel Crowley as well as his brother Stanley. Doug was born on July 2nd, 1948 in Tisdale, Saskatchewan. He married Sharon Marsh in 1969 and spent several years farming as part of the family business. The family purchased property in Oliver, BC and moved in 1978 where Doug was employed by the Cattleman's Association. He later became a co-owner of Salmon Arm Paving and then worked as a salesman for many years with Parker Motors, Peter Brothers Paving, Sentes Motors as well as Todd Brown in Oliver. Several years ago, Doug and family purchased a small acreage in Oliver and started Suncrest Vines. Most recently Doug was employed by Peter Brothers Paving in Winfield. Doug was proud of his three sons, their work ethics and how successful they have become with their own endeavors in life. Doug wasn't a big traveler but as a youngster he spent winters in Apache Junction, Arizona with his parents. The family has fond memories of Hawaii and in his later years Doug preferred local trips. He enjoyed fishing at Beaver Lake with Kevin, Jeff and their family's as well as the trips to Vancouver Island to visit with his son Cory. Doug was accomplished at woodworking and when he was younger also enjoyed hunting, golfing and curling. The family appreciates the support from Peter Brothers Paving, who have been very understanding as Doug has been transitioning into retirement. Doug always enjoyed working for Peter Brothers Paving and was always eager to get back into the seat of his loader. A celebration of life will be arranged in the summer. All are welcome to attend to celebrate Doug's life, a time and day will be forthcoming. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Cancer Association. The family would like to thank the staff at Kelowna General Hospital for their care and dedication in a difficult time. On behalf of the family we wish to express our gratitude to Nunes-Pottinger Funeral Service for all the support received at this time. Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries