EMERY, Edmond Leroy: May 20, 1935 - May 2, 2019. On Thursday, May 2, 2019, Mr. Edmond Leroy Emery of Oliver passed away suddenly surrounded by family at the Penticton Regional Hospital at the age of 83 years. He was predeceased by his mother Laura; father Lloyd; brother Glen; sisters Ruby and Della-Rose; son Dwayne and sister-in-law Barb Emery. Edmond will be fondly remembered by his loving family including wife Norma; daughter Shirley (John); son Dale (Laura); grandchildren Dana, Rebecca, Ashley, Johnathan, Joleen, Kayla, Nicole and Michelle; nine great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews in BC and Alberta. As a young man, Edmond worked as a farmer and bucking/scaling at a sawmill before joining BC Hydro where he worked as a lineman for over thirty years. Edmond enjoyed multiple family vacations, cruises, curling, square dancing, wine making, getting together with family and friends for food, drinks and card game and was a snowbird for the last thirteen years. He volunteered his time at square dancing events and Power Pioneers. He was also involved with the Hydro Lineman Rodeos in the US and Canada. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations are gratefully accepted for the Heart & Stroke Foundation or South Okanagan General Hospital. Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on May 11, 2019