GOWE, Edward Thornton: June 17, 1935 - Jan 28, 2019. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father Ed Gowe at the age of 83. Dad passed away peacefully to be with his Lord and Saviour on January 28th at Penticton Regional Hospital with his family by his side. Ed moved to the Okanagan with his family in 1962 as a bank manager for the Bank of Montreal. Only two years later Ed saw an opportunity to purchase the local A&W, the first in Western Canada, starting a long and rewarding career in the restaurant and catering business. Throughout his forty years in business, Ed made many memorable connections with countless members of the community. Many locals will remember Ed's iconic restaurant Edwards at the corner of Warren and Main. Ed was widely involved in the community in Rotary, Gleaners, and the Chamber of Commerce, and enjoyed serving as Chaplain for Westview and local retirement facilities. Born on June 17th 1935 to Aubrey Wilmont Thornton Gowe and Margaret Edna Gowe in Vancouver BC, Ed is survived by his daughter Colleen, his sons David, Graham (Jennifer) and Bruce (Shaune), grandchildren Jason, Amanda (Jamie), Christopher (Jessica), Matthew, Michelle (Ashton), Michael, Carissa, Justin, Jenelle, Breanna, Joshua, great grandchildren Callista, Sarah, Cassandra, Braden, Charlotte, Hunter, Quinna, Bowen, Adam, and siblings David, Lorna (Dave) as well as many more extended family. A celebration of life will be held at the Bethel Pentecostal Tabernacle, 945 Main Street in Penticton on Sunday February 17th 2019 at 2:00 PM with reception to follow. The family wishes to thank the many nurses and doctors of Penticton Regional Hospital. We are so very grateful for all the tender and compassionate care you showed our father. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Okanagan Gleaners in Oliver where Dad very much enjoyed being involved in recent years. Condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com