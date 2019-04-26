DAVIES, Elaine Florence (Russell): (July 6, 1929 - February 21, 2019) It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Elaine Florence Davies on February 21, 2019. Elaine passed away peacefully after a long battle with Alzheimer's under the excellent care of the staff at The Kiwanis Pavilion, Victoria B.C. Elaine will always be remembered for her lively spirit and for her quick wit and humour which would often fill a room with chuckles and put a smile on people's faces. Elaine had a love for travel, adventure, gardening, dancing, golf and of course had a huge love for her husband, Rowland, her 3 children and 2 grandchildren. Originally a prairie girl from Virden, Manitoba, Elaine, along with her husband Rowland, raised a family in the Okanagan Valley (Kelowna, Penticton & Summerland, B.C.) before ultimately residing in Victoria to be closer to her children and grandchildren. Elaine is survived by her loving husband, Rowland, her 3 children Kerry Davies (Trudy), Linda Davies, Susan Davies, and 2 grandchildren Brent (Kristen), and Alyssa (Cody). We are forever grateful for the endless hours of support the staff at The Kiwanis Pavilion provided to Elaine and are grateful to our father, Rowland, her husband, who spent countless hours at Elaine's side making sure she was always comfortable in her last years. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcomed to the Alzheimer Society or to The Kiwanis Pavilion, or to any charity of your choice. No service is requested by Elaine. Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary