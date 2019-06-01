DROSSOS, Elaine Joyce (nee Cooke): Passed away peacefully after a long battle with Alzheimer's on May 13, 2019 in Vancouver. Elaine was born at Caledonia House in Jamaica on October 12, 1934. She moved to the Point Grey area of Vancouver as a young child where she attended Queen Mary Elementary and Lord Byng Secondary School. Elaine went on to study nursing at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Montreal. She returned to Vancouver to work at VGH before marrying and starting her family. Elaine and her husband, Nicholas, raised their children in Penticton and later retired in Vancouver to be closer to family. Elaine loved to garden, travel and play golf with her friends. She stayed connected to her nursing roots by volunteering with the Penticton Hospital Auxiliary. Elaine was predeceased by her beloved husband of 54 years, Nicholas, as well as her brothers Harvey, Roland and Michael. She will be missed dearly by her children Christopher (Lyndsy), Daniel and Alexandra (Nigel) and her grandchildren Kyle, Nicholas, Richard, Sarah and Spencer. The family would like to thank all the wonderful staff at Arbutus Care Centre. We would also like to thank Chokey Dolma for all her compassion and care over the past few years. A private gathering will be held in Penticton this summer. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer Society of Canada. https://alzheimer.ca/en/Home. Visit www.mbfuneralsbc.com to send a personal condolence. Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary