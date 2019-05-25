EDSTROM, Eleanor (Ella): June 21, 1931 - February 11, 2019. It is with much sadness that our beloved mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away peacefully on February 11, 2019. Ella is predeceased by her loving husband Milton, parents Gus and Gertrude Thorin and Victoria Lipinski. She was a very loving, thoughtful and caring mother and mother-in-law to Daryle (Linda), Grant (Coralee), Christine (Dana Stregger) and (Angie). She was very proud of her grandchildren Derek (Kristin), Jennifer (Nate), Colin (Melissa), Kristen, Bryan (Ashlie), Ryan (Tayllor) and Rylin; and great grandchildren Lily, Stella, Elise, Olivia, Levi, Joseph and Sophia. Ella is survived by her sisters Brenda and Eileen. Mom was born and homesteaded in Wanham, Alberta, where she developed a love for working outdoors with her pet moose Tootise and sheepdog Tippy. She enjoyed playing baseball as a child. Mom moved to Kelowna as a teenager where she met her love, Milt. They settled in Rutland and raised three children amidst the orchards and ponds adjacent to their home. Her children and grandchildren benefited from days spent exploring the areas around her property and playing in the backyard. Mom was a hardworker both in the home and outside of it, spending many years working in the fruit packing industry. She loved sewing and spending time with her family and friends. Apart from her family, gardening was Mom's passion. Mom was our matriarch. She was intelligent, wise, funny, humble and strong. She never complained despite suffering from crippling arthritis. She really enjoyed her last years at Lakeshore Place with her friends and its staff. She would often laugh and remark "Why didn't I do this earlier!" Our family wishes to thank Dr. Griswold, the doctors and the nursing staff at KGH for the great care Mom received. We miss you Mom and will love you forever. Thank you for being such a huge part in our lives. You were remarkable. Mom loved animals. We ask that donations in memory of Ella be made to the SPCA in lieu of flowers. Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on May 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary