VALLIERE, Elizabeth Marie: Passed away peacefully, February 7, 2019 at the age of 85 years, with her family by her side. Remembered and sadly missed by all her family and friends. Predeceased by her parents Pearl and William and her sister Katherine. Her love of life and people touched the lives of all who knew her. Well loved for her humour, generous spirit, compassion and thoughtfulness. Known for her talent in artistic mediums, Elizabeth was a born fashionista, a true horse lover and a great seamstress, who was always cheering for the Seahawks. A Funeral Ceremony will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 12:00 pm at Providence Funeral Home, 1258 Main Street, Penticton. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.providencefuneralhomes.com. 250-493-1774.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Feb. 14, 2019