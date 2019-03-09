Home

Ernie BENZER Obituary
BENZER, Ernie: Ernie Benzer passed peacefully with his wife by his side on February 28, 2019. Ernie was born in Kelowna, BC on February 27, 1932 and passed after enjoying his 87th birthday celebration the previous day. Left to mourn are his wife of 63 years, Kaye Benzer (nee Snowsell), 4 children Patti Thomson (Peter), Sandra Straza (Barry), Jill Benzer, Scott Benzer; 8 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, brother Art (Gail) of Montrose, BC along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and many wonderful friends. A Memorial Service will be held at Springfield Funeral Home, 2020 Springfield Rd, Kelowna, BC on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 1:00 pm. For more about Ernie's life or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.springfieldfuneralhome.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Mar. 9, 2019
