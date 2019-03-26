FRANKO, EUGENE MELVIN: Eugene Melvin Franko (Gene) 87, died peacefully following a brief hospitalization in Kelowna, BC. Gene was born in Watson, Saskatchewan, to Nick and Mary, the youngest of six children. Upon earning his teaching degree, Gene taught for a brief time, then switched occupations to work for the Saskatchewan Highways Department. It was during a job in Maple Creek that he met his beautiful bride Shirley. Gene and Shirley were married in Maple Creek, September 7, 1959 and moved a few times for Gene's work. After learning about the beautiful Okanagan Valley's milder climate, the family made a bold decision and migrated west to Kelowna. Gene had a long and successful career as an Engineering Technologist for the City of Kelowna and Gene and Shirley formed lifelong friendships. Described by many as "one of the good guys," Gene loved spending time with friends and family. An avid sportsman, his favourite pastimes included curling, playing football with his sons, card games, golf, and watching the Roughriders on tv. Many happy memories were created during family camping trips and Franko Family Reunions. Gene is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Shirley; son, Blair (Tristan); son, Darren (Joanne); son, Jerry (Bev); grandchildren, Allison (Paul), Dustin, Sholene, Brian; sister Anne; and numerous nieces and nephews. Gene was preceded by his parents and his brothers, Bill, Steve, Joe and sister Sophie. A celebration of life will be held in Kelowna on May 11th. For details please contact the family. Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary