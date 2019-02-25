|
FARNHAM, Eunice: 1941 - 2019. Eunice was born January 14, 1941 in England; passed away February 2, 2019 in Penticton. She was predeceased by her parents James and Gladys Farnham. Eunice worked as a nurse for many years and will be missed by those who knew her. A celebration of life is being planned for the summer. The date will be announced in the coming months. Condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Feb. 25, 2019