BOWES, Frank James "Jim": - Firefighter - RCAF/CAF/Master Warrant Officer CD2 - September 13, 1944 - March 27, 2019. Frank (Jim) Bowes, predeceased by his loving wife Paulette in 2015, as well as his parents Buster and Carey Bowes Zavada (nee Bach) passed away suddenly after a brief battle with cancer at the Penticton Regional Hospital at the age of 74. Jim will be sadly missed by his sisters Judith, Sunny and Brenda Bowes, as well as all his family members and many friends, in particular his cousins Duane Bach, who shared many occasions with him throughout his military career and Ric Bach. His uncle Reg Bach, initiated the beginnings that influenced Jim, Judith Bowes and Duane Bach to join the Air Force and between all 4 of them, they served in excess of 108 years of service to our country. Jim joined the Royal Canadian Air Force as a Firefighter in November of 1962 and served in La Macaza, Cold Lake, Greenwood, Cornwallis, Comox, Lahr Germany, Damascus Syria and many other areas, achieving the position of Deputy Fire Chief and the rank of Master Warrant Officer. Upon his retirement from the Military in November of 1997, he settled in Summerland, BC. Jim truly enjoyed spending time gardening, making wine and playing baseball. In keeping with Jim's wishes there will be no visitation or memorial service. If you wish, please make a donation to your favourite charity in his name.