EASY, Freda Florence: June 26, 1929 Virden, MB - April 17, 2019, Osoyoos, BC. Daughter of Ragna (Johnson) and Harry Easy. Predeceased by her siblings Alfred, Horace, Asgeir (Tommy), Thelma, Thora (Laura), Inga, and Sylvia. Freda's Aunt Florence was midwife for Freda's delivery on the kitchen table in the family home. Freda graduated from Queen Elizabeth High School, Surrey, BC, received her nursing training at Winnipeg General Hospital and completed her nursing degree at UBC. Freda had a long career as a Public Health Nurse working in: Bermuda, Prince George, Grand Forks, Port Hardy, Victoria, Haney, Lake Cowichan, Tatla Lake, Pikangikum, Ont., Princeton and finally Keremeos, BC retiring in 1994. Freda also received training as a midwife, Newcastle Upon Tyne 2, 1970-1971. Freda loved her work, especially her pre- and post-natal work. Like many women of her generation Freda, a single woman, had to fight for her rights. In 1979 she was refused a mortgage unless she could get a man to co-sign. She deftly thwarted that roadblock to home ownership. Throughout Freda's life she has had many wonderful friends. As Freda's life became increasingly diminished with dementia taking hold her close friends rallied to her side. Many, many thanks to Gabi and Lee for your love, support and unstinting care of Freda, especially the past three years Freda spent in Osoyoos. You made her life so much richer when she was so much in need. And thanks to Ingrid for your loyalty and caring. There will be no service at Freda's request.