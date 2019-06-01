|
Albrecht, Gans Edler Herr zu Putlitz "Abbi": "I had a wonderful life and don't regret a thing." Abbi passed away in his home, surrounded and cared for by his loved ones on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the age of 63 years. Forever beloved by his wife, Sabine Gans Edle Herrin zu Putlitz and mother, Verena Gans Edle Herrin zu Putlitz as well as his son Philipp, his daughters Lena and Philippa and his granddaughter, Ana - Maria. Abbi will be missed by his many friends and extended family. A date for a Celebration of Life will be announced. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on June 1, 2019