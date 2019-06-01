Home

POWERED BY

Services
Springfield Funeral Home
2020 Springfield Road
Kelowna, BC V1Y 5V8
250-860-7077
Resources
More Obituaries for Gans Albrecht
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gans Edler Herr zu Putlitz "Abbi" Albrecht

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gans Edler Herr zu Putlitz "Abbi" Albrecht Obituary
Albrecht, Gans Edler Herr zu Putlitz "Abbi": "I had a wonderful life and don't regret a thing." Abbi passed away in his home, surrounded and cared for by his loved ones on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the age of 63 years. Forever beloved by his wife, Sabine Gans Edle Herrin zu Putlitz and mother, Verena Gans Edle Herrin zu Putlitz as well as his son Philipp, his daughters Lena and Philippa and his granddaughter, Ana - Maria. Abbi will be missed by his many friends and extended family. A date for a Celebration of Life will be announced. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Springfield Funeral Home
Download Now