ROSSE, Gary Michael: April 1943 - February 11, 2019. We are sad to announce the passing of Gary, after a near two year battle with cancer and other related illnesses. He passed away peacefully at Moog & Friends Hospice, Penticton, February 11, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife Elinor, brothers Ray of Penticton and Louis of North Vancouver. Gary was a keen member of Twin Lakes Golf Club and well known at his work of 20+ years, Theo's Restaurant. He and his wife moved to the Penticton area from the mainland over 25 years ago. Many thanks to his doctors, the oncology department and medical staff at PGH and especially for the care received by the nurses and staff at Moog & Friends. The family requests donations in lieu of flowers, to Moog & Friends Hospice and/or the C.C. Cancer Association. No Service by request.