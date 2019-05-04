BABCOOK, George Charles: It is with profound sadness that we share the peaceful passing of George Charles Babcook. The sun rose for George January 5, 1930 in Elrose, Saskatchewan and set April 30, 2019 in Kelowna, BC. George was predeceased by his wife Althea in 2017, and is survived by his three children Randy (Donna), Brad (Mary-Anne), Kathy (Ronnie), and sister Sharon (Sean). George was a devoted and dedicated family person, sharing life lessons and generous conversation with family and friends, including his precious grand-children, Troy, Leanne, Tyler and Annette. He was entrepreneurial in spirit, a skilled carpenter, an avid hunter and a golf enthusiast, playing regularly with his close friends at his beloved Kelowna Golf and Country Club! West Vancouver remained a very special community, where he and Althea raised a young active family prior to moving to Kelowna. George was a proud individual, had a wonderful sense of humour, and an unwavering support for his family. He will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed! No Service, by request. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting: www.firstmemorialfuneralkelowna.com Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on May 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary