JANZEN, Georgeen Dianne Kathleen (nee Couston): (Great granddaughter of the Noyes Empire) 1944 to 2019 I am saddened to say that Georgie passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Moog Hospice House. Georgie had spent years with various health issues that had made life somewhat challenging. She is, for the first time in many years, without pain. Georgie's passion for her community was realized in the many hours volunteering in numerous Naramata community organizations. She served us all well. Her message to all of us would be "Don't just live in this community, be part of it, by getting involved". Wise words for us to heed. Georgie has left her home in Naramata to the charge of the "gardener". We trust this will be taken care of to her standards. If you knew Georgeen, there are expectations. Georgie celebrated life everyday. Her wish is for all of us to do the same. Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on June 7, 2019