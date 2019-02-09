PINCHBECK, Georgina Pearl (McGillivray): October 8, 1930 - January 29, 2019. Georgina Pearl (McGillivray) Pinchbeck embarked on her greatest adventure January 29th 2019 as she left this life and is traveling to the great unknown in what we can only assume to be fine form. She passed from this life surrounded by her children and grandchildren and peacefully transitioned at 4:46 p.m. Mom was born in High River, Alberta October 8, 1930 the first child of Gordon and Pearl McGillivray and lived in many different locations in Alberta including a short time in her father's home town of Nanton, Alberta. She was named after her mother's brother and her favourite uncle, George Wise. As her parents were very adventurous, Mom experienced a very broad spectrum of life experiences including living in a sod hut and homesteading during the depression (as a young girl), and riding a horse to school. She told stories of adventure and intrigue and hard work and loneliness and survival. The family traveled around Alberta and finally settled in Calgary where Mom spent her teen years and started her family. Mom met the man of her dreams (David Pinchbeck) and the new adventure started. After spending many years in Calgary with side trips to Ft. St. James, Mom and Dad moved the family to Squamish in 1964 and then to Penticton in 1975. Mom was an incredible artist--in particular her crochet, knitting and needle point were legendary. She tasked herself to learn the art of painting Ukrainian Easter Eggs, and spent many years painting an amazing collection and sharing them with friends and family. Mom was involved in all of her families lives and was the go-to gal for any family info. There was telephone, television and teleNana. She always had the low-down on whatever was happening and took pride in rattling off all the latest family info (gossip). Mom was predeceased by her father and mother, her husband and love of her life, David J. Pinchbeck, and several aunts, uncles and cousins. She is survived by her sister, Thelma Shatford; her children, Harold Burns (Donna), Julie Gaal (Wally), Butch Burns (Kola) and Dee Wheatley (Peter); grandchildren, Tammy Veenstra (Peter), Marty Gaal (De), Michael Gaal, Brad Burns (Joc), Kris Burns (Ashley), Matt Burns (Kimberly), Angie Pinchbeck, Katie Kerluke, Ali Butler (Cam) and Mason Burns; great grandchildren, Kirstyn Veenstra (John), Devon Baxter-Veenstra (Angie), Sasha and Elise Gaal, Sarra Gaal, Kayla, Cassidy, Mckenna and Eddie Burns, Morgan and Emery Burns, Linden and Anna May Burns and Owen, Madison and Austin Butler. A celebration of Georgina's life will be held Saturday, February 16th at 11:00 a.m. at the Penticton United Church (696 Main St.) with a reception to follow downstairs at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mom's favourite charity the O.S.N.S. would be appreciated. The family sincerely thanks the staff at McKinney Place in Oliver, BC for their thoughtful and kind care during Mom's last days. Condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary