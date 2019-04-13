Kennedy, Gladys Mary: September 30, 1924 - April 06, 2019. Gladys Mary Kennedy, the second youngest of seven children born September 30, 1924, in Dover, Kent to Margaret Emily Vickers and William Bower Hughes-Games passed peacefully in Summerland on April 6th, 2019. Mary grew up in Kelowna. She fondly reminisced about swimming in Okanagan Lake, hiking Knox Mountain, working in the orchards and later her father's store and all the people she remembered from these years. A young man billeted in Vernon prior to being shipped out to WWII, came to dinner in Mary's parent's home which changed the course of her life. John William Kennedy won Mary's heart and they were married in 1946. Together they raised four children. Mary volunteered with the PTA at Brentwood Park Elementary where her children attended, the Catholic Women's League for over 40 years and the Summerland Hospital Auxiliary when she retired to Summerland. Mary was a confident hostess who loved to entertain. Leaving behind to remember Mary are her four children Peggy Berlin (Ed Tapper) in California, Rod (Bev) Castlegar, Susan Lindsay (Don) Nakusp and Bill (Judith) Australia. Ten grandchildren Tara, Geoff, Aaron, Alisa, Nicole, Andrea, Sarah, Rachel, Michael and Robert. Twelve great-grandchildren Maya, Shea, Solomon, Aurora, Atli, Zachary, Mary Grace, Susie, Malachi, Zara, Ronan and Aeryn. Also leaving behind her eldest sister Eileen Shockley, her sister-in-law Mary McGuiness, sister-in-law Sonia Hughes-Games, numerous nephews and nieces, and many friends she has made over the years. Predeceased by her husband of 53 years John, brothers Norman, Ernest, Lesley and Arthur, sister Helen and her great grandson Noah. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Mary's life will be held at a later date. Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary