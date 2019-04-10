Brown, Gordon A.: Nov 21, 1926 - Mar 29, 2019. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of GORDON BROWN, at the Central Okanagan Hospice House on Friday, March 29, 2019, following a short illness. Gordon was in his 93rd year. Gordon was a long-time Peachland resident before moving to The Heritage in Westbank. He was predeceased by Elsie, his loving wife of 66 years; his parents Vernard and Della; sister Ida and brother Norman. Gordon will be deeply missed by daughters, Linda Caldwell (Ron) and Barbara Keetley (Philip), Grandchildren Karen, Jesse (Melissa), Michelle (Steve) and Great-Grandchildren Matthew, Jenna (Cole), Amy and Adrien and Great-Great-Granddaughter, Emma. Gordon is also survived by his sisters Doris, Alta, Marion, Carolyn, Corrine and his brother Ronald, as well as Sisters -in-Law Joan and Mary and many nieces and nephews. Gordon loved fishing, hunting and archery, and was a member of the Peachland Archery Club and The Sportsmens' Association. He spent many hours exploring the Peachland backcountry, a place of joy for him. Special thanks to Gordon's nephew, Morley (Sue), who spent many hours with him during his time at The Heritage in Westbank. Thanks also to the amazing staff at The Heritage and also at The Central Okanagan Hospice House, for their loving care and support during Dad's illness. No Service at his Request. Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary