GUIDI, Gordon R.: March 28, 1934 - March 15, 2019. Gordon Guidi slipped away peacefully after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia. He is survived by his wife Bernice (Betty) Guidi, his brother Peter (Diana) and his children Bob (Ally), Marcia (Ed), grandchildren: Justin, Mathew, Rudi, Lucy and Jack. Gordon was born in Penticton, spent his childhood in Oliver and returned to Penticton to teach in various schools throughout the city. He was very involved with all aspects of St. Anne's Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He was known by all his friends and family as a gentle and patient man who was willing to help anyone at any time. He loved to sing in various choirs including the Naramata Choir, Tuneagers, Barber Shoppers and Church Choirs. He will be missed by all who knew him. Thank you to all the staff at Dufferin Care Centre for the amazing care you gave our father. In place of flowers please donate to the charity of your choice in his name. Blessed are the gentle, for they shall inherit the earth. Matthew 5:5. Memorial prayers and celebration of life will be held in Penticton at a later date. Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Mar. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary