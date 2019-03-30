ANDALL, Helen Sarah: Helen passed away peacefully on March 26, 2019 at the age of 92 years at McKinney Place in Oliver, BC. Helen was predeceased by her beloved husband Ron in 2015. She is survived by son Dale (Laverne); daughter Shirley (Herman); five grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Born in Naicam, Saskatchewan, Helen moved from the farming community to the city of Saskatoon at an early age. She met and married Ron in 1947 and moved to Summerland in 1956 for a business opportunity. They owned and operated a café, a small motel and a fabric/yarn business while there. During retirement Helen and Ron briefly moved to Keremeos but were 'snowbirds' to Arizona and Nevada each winter. If not RV'ing with Ron, Helen enjoyed baking/canning, knitting/sewing and gardening. Our family is grateful for the compassionate care mom received by the kind staff at McKinney Place over the past 15 months. A celebration of life will be held at Everden Rust Funeral Services, 1130 Carmi Ave., Penticton on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Society of Canada, www.alzheimers.ca. Condolences / memories can be sent to the family at www.everdenrust.com Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary