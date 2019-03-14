BELOBABA, Helene (Jones-Gendron): December 16, 1934 - March 7, 2019. Helene Marie Claire Annette Belobaba passed away on March 7, 2019. There will be a memorial gathering at 12318 Ferguson St., Hudson's Hope Saturday March 16, between 12-3pm. Helene was born to Alice and Ernest Gendron on December 16, 1934 in Aylmer, Quebec. She is survived by Husband, Bob Belobaba; children Ken (Sandra), Lynda, Monique; step children Drew (Ileana), Kyla (Craig Thomson); Grandchildren David, Christopher (Jaclyn), Courtney and Kyle (Brittany Toews); step grandchildren Graham and Matthew (Lori); and Great Grandchildren Rayne, Kai, Kayl, Jack, James, Joseph, Connor and siblings Rene, Maurice, Laurent, Jacqueline, Claire, Michel, Leo, and Guy. Helene grew up in Aylmer, Quebec and married Earle Jones who was in the Air Force. They lived in Ontario, Europe and the Maritimes settling on a farm in Nictaux Falls, Nova Scotia. Helene moved with the kids to the Okanagan in 1978 where she met and married Robert Belobaba in 1994. They retired and moved in 2006 to Hudson's Hope where they raised their Grandson Kyle. Helene was known to most as "Grandma" - she was loved and will be greatly missed. Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary