Don Henderson: of Summerland, BC passed away after a valiant effort on June 14, 2019 at the age of 77 years. He will be remembered and sadly missed by his loving wife Lee; children Tahra (Greg) Cyr of Nashville, TN and Tyler (Danielle) Henderson of Black Creek, BC; grandchildren Quinlan and Luca Cyr and Kai Henderson; niece Victoria Henderson; nephew Jason Henderson; and brother Tom (Bonnie) Henderson of Englehart, ON. Don loved life and seemed to have a never ending supply of energy. In his younger years, he loved running, skiing, and boating on Okanagan Lake with his family. He volunteered his time for his children's activities and later, in the community. He craved adventure and he and Lee traveled to tropical locales to scuba dive, visited World Heritage sites, RV'd around North America, and cruised rivers and seas all over the world. Don loved his grandchildren and one of his greatest joys was spending time with them. Don's spirit influenced countless students as he taught for years at Summerland Secondary School and finished his tenure as the school librarian. He loved his job. Don will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Don's Celebration of Life will take place from 1:00-3:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at the Summerland Arena Banquet Room, 8820 Jubilee Rd. E., Summerland, BC. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Heart and Stroke Foundation, PO Box 460 Stn K, Toronto, ON M4P 9Z9 or Kidney Foundation of Canada BC Branch, 200-4940 Canada Way, Burnaby, BC V5G 9Z9. Condolences may be directed to the family through providencefuneralhomes.com 250-494-7752.