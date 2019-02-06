|
FEHLING, Henry: Passed away peacefully January 31, 2019 at the age of 89 years. He will be greatly missed by his loving wife, children and grandchildren. Henry was a hard worker which led him to start his own business: Fehling's Sheet Metal. He also loved to fish, camp and spend time with his grandchildren. He was also one of the founders of the Heidleberg Club and was an active member for many years. A Celebration of Life will be held February 9th, 2019 at 1:00pm at Providence Funeral Home, 1258 Main Street. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Moog and Friends Hospice House. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.providencefuneralhomes.com. 250-493-1774.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Feb. 6, 2019