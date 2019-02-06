Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parkview Funeral Home
1258 Main Street
Penticton, BC V2A 5G1
250-493-1774
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Parkview Funeral Home
1258 Main Street
Penticton, BC V2A 5G1
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry FEHLING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry FEHLING

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Henry FEHLING Obituary
FEHLING, Henry: Passed away peacefully January 31, 2019 at the age of 89 years. He will be greatly missed by his loving wife, children and grandchildren. Henry was a hard worker which led him to start his own business: Fehling's Sheet Metal. He also loved to fish, camp and spend time with his grandchildren. He was also one of the founders of the Heidleberg Club and was an active member for many years. A Celebration of Life will be held February 9th, 2019 at 1:00pm at Providence Funeral Home, 1258 Main Street. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Moog and Friends Hospice House. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.providencefuneralhomes.com. 250-493-1774.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parkview Funeral Home
Download Now