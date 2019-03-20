Home

Ilene Lillian BORSHEIM


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ilene Lillian BORSHEIM Obituary
BORSHEIM, Ilene Lillian: February 5, 1930 - March 16, 2019. Ilene peacefully passed away while surrounded by family at Westview Care Home on Saturday, March 16, 2019. She was a devoted pastor's wife and a loving mother. Ilene was a Christian woman with steadfast faith and trust in her Lord. She regularly led church Bible studies and consistently prayed for family and others. Ilene immersed herself in the Bible which provided strength for her life. Ilene is survived by her loving children, Marlene (Neil) MacDonald, Brenda Borsheim, Bruce Borsheim and her grandchildren, Tsega and Sintay MacDonald. She was predeceased by her husband Magnus in 2004, and sister Evelyn Armstrong in 2015. A memorial service will be held at Everden Rust Funeral Chapel, 1130 Carmi Avenue, in Penticton on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 1:00 pm. The family wishes to thank the staff of Westview South Care Home for their support and compassionate care. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.everdenrust.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Mar. 20, 2019
