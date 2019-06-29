GRASSWICK, JAMES "JIM" LEIF: Jim passed away peacefully and with dignity surrounded by family at Pine Acres Home in West Kelowna on May 19, 2019. He is survived by his son Brian Grasswick, his daughter Linda Grasswick and her husband Ken Cochrane, and his grandson Liam Harrison. He is also survived by his sister, Margit Sudul, his brother Hugh Grasswick and his wife Barbra, and brother-in-law Don Jack, along with many loving nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Lois Wakefield, in 2013. A Celebration of Life will be held at Everden Rust Funeral Chapel, 1130 Carmi Avenue, Penticton on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Special thanks to Dr. Izak Van Der Westhuizen, Dr. Richard Blakemore, Dr. Shari Claremont, Dr. Jade Dittaro, nurse Maureen, and all the caring staff at Pine Acres Home for their professionalism and graciousness. Jim worked in the newspaper publishing business for 4 decades, mainly with Bowes Publishers. He started working as a linotype operator and ended his career as vice president of operations at Bowes Publishers. Jim made close friends through his years working in Alberta, Ontario, Nova Scotia, and British Columbia, had many escapades, and enjoyed sharing those wonderful memories. He was deeply touched by the tributes he received from family and friends before he passed, and was honoured upon learning what a profound effect he had on so many people. Request for donations to be made to the South Okanagan Women in Need Society. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.everdenrust.com. Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on June 29, 2019