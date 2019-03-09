Home

James Tony CORDNER


James Tony CORDNER Obituary
CORDNER, James Tony: James was born on February 17, 1936 in N. Ireland and died on March 2, 2019 at the Haven Hill Care Centre in Penticton. He was predeceased by his wife Sally in 2013. Survived by two daughters: Mandy (Andrew) Zach and Melanie (Patrick) Simpson; three grandchildren: Chelsea, Kyle and Caitlyn; two brothers and one sister. No service by request. The family would like to acknowledge and say thank you to the staff at Haven Hill for the care they provided to James. Condolences / memories can be shared at www.everdenrust.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Mar. 9, 2019
