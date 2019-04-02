Home

Chamberland, Janice Audrey (Jan): April 15, 1932 - October 16, 2017. On October 16, 2017, Jan Chamberland, beloved mom and friend to so many, passed into God's loving arms at the age of 85. She was bathed in love. Jan will be dearly missed by her daughter Lee Chamberland, son Marc (Beata) Chamberland, grandchildren Rene, Liz, Heather and Brett, and several nieces and nephews. Jan was predeceased by her father Henry and mother Bernice, husband Rene Chamberland, sister Ruth Hochhausen, and brother Ron Strudwick. Her brother Jerry Strudwick passed in 2018. Jan was well known for her quick wit, kindness, tenacity, passion for health, and her close walk with Jesus. She especially loved reading, traveling, gardening, teaching ESL, playing bridge with her buddies, and sharing good food with family and friends. Over the course of her career, Jan was a Corporal in the Air Force, a Secretary, an orchardist, a Certified ESL teacher, and Missionary. She was very active in the First Baptist Church in Penticton for 30 years. In Jan's own words, she "enjoyed life - gone on to more above". A wonderful Celebration of Jan's Life was held in Vancouver in November, 2017, followed by a family gathering in Penticton in June, 2018.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Apr. 2, 2019
