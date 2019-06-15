GIBBS, Jeffrey: March 27, 1968 to May 27, 2019. Jeffrey Gibbs passed away unexpectedly on May 27, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Laura; son, Cameron and daughter, Melanie; mother, Anneli; brother, Randy and sister, Sandra (Steve); and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his father, Jerry. He left us far too soon but will live on forever in our hearts. Jeff lived life to the fullest with a twinkle in his eyes and putting his all in everything that he did: his love of family and friends, the outdoors, hunting and fishing, boating, biking, building the family farm, and his 30+ year career in trucking/transportation. His passion for life was unmatched and that, combined with honesty and integrity, made him a true friend that will be always remembered with a smile and tales around the campfire. A Memorial to celebrate his life will be held at the family farm on Saturday, June 29th, 2019 from 10 am to 12 pm, 4650 Farmers Drive, Kelowna, BC. Dress is casual. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Jeffrey's name to his charities of choice: BC Children's Hospital, www.bcchildrens.ca and Kelowna Gospel Mission, www.kelownagospelmission.ca. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com. Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary