CROSSFIELD, Joan Angela (nee Harris): Joan slipped away on March 11 at age 88 after a long battle with Altzeimers. She is survived by her loving husband Bryan and son Brent. Joan was born in Winnipeg and was married to Bryan for 67 years. She was a military wife for 25 years and moved frequently when Bryan was posted by the RCAF. Joan was a wonderful partner who never complained and charmed everyone with her infectious smile. She was known for her great sense of humour accompanied by a hearty laugh. Joan was a talented Japanese painter and also produced many beautiful petit-point scenes. Joan loved music, enjoyed playing the piano and possessed a sweet singing voice. She was a perfect hostess at many diplomatic parties as a diplomatic wife attached to the Canadian Embassy in Washington D.C. A highlight in her social activities was a dinner with the late US Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia and his wife. Joan was a classy lady who was an excellent representative for Canada. Thank you to the staff at Orchard Manor, Hawthorn Park for the love and care they provided for almost five years. Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Apr. 6, 2019