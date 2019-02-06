STROMGREN, Joan, RN (née Greening): Joan Stromgren passed away peacefully at The Village at Smith Creek on Thursday, January 24, 2019. Joan was the daughter of Bernard and Mary Greening (nee Murdoch), early residents (1918) of Kelowna, BC. Joan was born in Kelowna in 1940 and she graduated from KSS in 1957. Joan entered into nursing and graduated from New Westminster's Royal Columbian Hospital Class 61b in 1961. Her nursing career began that same year at Kelowna General Hospital. She was then married to Nelson Stromgren in 1962 at The Cathedral Church of St. Michael & All Angels in Kelowna. Her nursing career took her to Penticton, Summerland, New Westminster, and Coquitlam. Her nursing experiences included air ambulance and emergency nursing, however Joan's favourite nursing was in the maternity ward. In her later career Joan completed her Community Care Nursing Diploma and supervised home care nursing in the Lower Mainland region. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years Nelson Stromgren, her three sons Douglas, Gregory (Linda), and Christopher (Jennifer), by her six grandchildren and one great grandchild, by her sister Bernice (Byrdie) Moir, nephew Bill Rawlings (Carmene), cousin Ted Gibbon and many more extended family (Duggan, Gibbon, Greening, Lanfranco, Lind, Moir, Murdoch and Rawlings). Joan was predeceased by her brother Roy Greening. A memorial service for Joan will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 16 2019 at The Cathedral Church of St. Michael and All Angels, 608 Sutherland Avenue, Kelowna, BC. The family wishes to thank all of the nurses and staff at The Village of Smith Creek for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society British Columbia or to The Cathedral Church of St. Michael & All Angels. Arrangements are in care of Everden Rust Funeral Services & Crematorium, West Kelowna Arrangement Centre (250-768-8925). Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.everdenrust.com or directly at [email protected] Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary